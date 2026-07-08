- MIAMI, July 6, 2026 PRNewswire -- Businesses today operate in a world where customers, suppliers, contractors, and partners increasingly span multiple countries and currencies. Yet moving money across borders often remains slow, fragmented, and dependent on legacy financial infrastructure that was not built for an always-on global economy. Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs, today announced the integration of Ripple USD (RLUSD) into its infrastructure platform, expanding stablecoin-powered payment and settlement capabilities for businesses operating across borders. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Nuvion Integrates Ripple USD (RLUSD) to Expand Global Stablecoin Payments and Blockchain Infrastructure

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