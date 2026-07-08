iTmethods, azienda con sede a Toronto, si unisce alla Linux Foundation, FINOS e Agentic AI Foundation per sviluppare standard di governance per l’intelligenza artificiale autonoma regolamentata. La società contribuisce con strumenti per il controllo in tempo reale, la raccolta di evidenze e la portabilità dei modelli, puntando a promuovere pratiche affidabili in settori come quello finanziario e altri soggetti a regolamentazioni.

- Toronto-based company brings runtime control, evidence, and model portability to the open standards shaping trustworthy autonomous AI in financial services and other regulated industries. TORONTO, July 2, 2026 PRNewswire -- iTmethods, the company building the control and assurance layer for enterprise agentic AI, today announced it has joined the Linux Foundation as a Silver member. Through its participation in the Fintech Open Source Foundation (FINOS) and the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF), iTmethods will contribute its expertise in runtime governance, tamper-evident evidence, and model portability to the open standards that will determine how autonomous AI is trusted in regulated environments. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - iTmethods Joins the Linux Foundation, FINOS, and Agentic AI Foundation to Advance Governance Standards for Regulated Agentic AI

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