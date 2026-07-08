- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 26, 2026 PRNewswire -- FP Markets – global Forex and CFD broker – has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, this addition is available to trade immediately via FP Markets MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader platforms. Trading SPCX through CFDs with FP Markets offers clients exposure to post-IPO volatility, the ability to take both long and short positions, flexible leverage, and access to institutional-grade trading tools. SpaceX made its long-awaited stock market debut on 12 June, raising an initial record US$75 billion. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX (SPCX) listing

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FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX (SPCX) listing

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[PRNewswire] FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolioFP Markets [ – global Forex and CFD broker – has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, ... en.yna.co.kr

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