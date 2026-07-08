FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX SPCX listing
FP Markets ha aggiunto il CFD sulle azioni di SpaceX al suo portafoglio. La società di brokeraggio globale ha annunciato l’inserimento del titolo sulla piattaforma. La quotazione riguarda le azioni di Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). La novità si inserisce nell’ampliamento dell’offerta di CFD azionari da parte del broker. La notizia è stata comunicata il 26 giugno 2026.
- LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 26, 2026 PRNewswire -- FP Markets – global Forex and CFD broker – has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, this addition is available to trade immediately via FP Markets MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and cTrader platforms. Trading SPCX through CFDs with FP Markets offers clients exposure to post-IPO volatility, the ability to take both long and short positions, flexible leverage, and access to institutional-grade trading tools. SpaceX made its long-awaited stock market debut on 12 June, raising an initial record US$75 billion. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolio with landmark SpaceX (SPCX) listing
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[PRNewswire] FP Markets expands its share CFD portfolioFP Markets [ – global Forex and CFD broker – has expanded its equity offering to include share CFD for Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX). Alongside a rich selection of existing stock CFDs, ... en.yna.co.kr
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