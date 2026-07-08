- Ferrero publishes its 17th Sustainability Report, positioning its Ferrero Farming Values approach to ingredients sourcing at the core of its strategy and highlighting progress across its sustainability framework four pillars - climate and environment, sourcing, responsible consumption and people. LUXEMBOURG, June 30, 2026 PRNewswire -- Ferrero releases its Sustainability Report for the 202425 financial year, outlining how the company translates commitments into concrete action and measurable progress. Published as Ferrero celebrates its 80th anniversary, the report highlights how sustainability initiatives are embedded across its business and are aimed at supporting sustainable food systems end-to-end: from the farms and communities where ingredients are sourced, to its factories, products and people. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - FERRERO GROUP 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SPOTLIGHTS FERRERO FARMING VALUES AS A DRIVER OF RESILIENCE ACROSS SUPPLY CHAINS

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie e thread social correlati

Ferrero Group unveils new Wonka family of products alongside exclusive global partnership with NetflixIl Gruppo Ferrero ha annunciato il lancio di una nuova linea di prodotti sotto il marchio Wonka, prevista per il mercato globale.

Ferrero, pubblicato 17esimo Report Sostenibilità, tracciabilità materie prime e tutela ambienteFerrero ha pubblicato il suo 17esimo Report di Sostenibilità, concentrandosi su tracciabilità delle materie prime, approvvigionamento sostenibile e...

FERRERO GROUP 2025 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT SPOTLIGHTS FERRERO FARMING VALUES AS A DRIVER OF RESILIENCE ACROSS SUPPLY CHAINSFerrero publishes its 17th Sustainability Report, positioning its Ferrero Farming Values approach to ingredients sourcing at the core of its strategy and highlighting progress across its ... adnkronos.com

Ferrero Group: Farming Sustainability as Resilience DriverFerrero Group has released its 2025 sustainability report, exploring how responsible farming is driving resilience across global supply chains ... procurementmag.com