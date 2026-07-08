Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail Venture
Asana Partners ha annunciato di aver concluso una partnership con Norges Bank Investment Management per creare Asana Partners Strategic Partners I. La collaborazione si concentrerà sull'acquisto di immobili commerciali di alta qualità in quartieri residenziali negli Stati Uniti. La joint venture, denominata APSP I, mira a investire in asset retail di livello superiore in aree residenziali. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa, senza ulteriori dettagli sui valori o le tempistiche degli investimenti.
- New partnership will target high-quality neighborhood retail assets in the U.S. CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2026 PRNewswire -- Today Asana Partners announced the firm has closed a partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management ("NBIM") to form Asana Partners Strategic Partners I ("APSP I"). The new venture will invest in and operate high-quality core core+ neighborhood retail assets throughout the United States, including grocery-anchored centers, unanchored centers, street retail, and mixed-use assets. APSP I launched with an equity commitment of $500 million from NBIM. The venture will focus on properties located in markets with attractive demographics, durable tenant demand, compelling consumer fundamentals, and opportunities for long-term value creation. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail VentureComunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail Venture ... adnkronos.com