- New partnership will target high-quality neighborhood retail assets in the U.S. CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2026 PRNewswire -- Today Asana Partners announced the firm has closed a partnership with Norges Bank Investment Management ("NBIM") to form Asana Partners Strategic Partners I ("APSP I"). The new venture will invest in and operate high-quality core core+ neighborhood retail assets throughout the United States, including grocery-anchored centers, unanchored centers, street retail, and mixed-use assets. APSP I launched with an equity commitment of $500 million from NBIM. The venture will focus on properties located in markets with attractive demographics, durable tenant demand, compelling consumer fundamentals, and opportunities for long-term value creation. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail Venture

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie e thread social correlati

CAI Launches Next Chapter with Investment from JLL PartnersIl 5 maggio 2026, CAI ha annunciato l'avvio di un nuovo capitolo con un investimento da parte di JLL Partners.

Argomenti più discussi: Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail Venture; Il fondo sovrano norvegese avvia una partnership strategica con Asana Partners negli Stati Uniti.

Norges Dives Deeper Into U.S. Retail Assets With $500M InvestmentNorway's sovereign wealth fund is teaming up with Asana Partners to target retail assets, starting with a 50% stake in a portfolio of grocery-anchored centers. bisnow.com

Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail VentureComunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire Asana Partners and Norges Bank Investment Management Launch Strategic Neighborhood Retail Venture ... adnkronos.com