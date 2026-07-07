A historic course change has been made by the Lugano-based Nova Marine Carriers Group, owned by the Romeo and Gozzi families. Founded in 1981 by Giovanni Romeo, the company owns and manages a fleet of more than 120 vessels. Having steadily built its presence in the small and medium-sized bulk carrier and cement carrier segments, the Group has now taken a major step forward by investing for the first time in the highly competitive Kamsarmax sector, a class of vessels with a deadweight capacity ranging from 80,000 to 85,000 dwt. Nova Marine Carriers has acquired control of two vessels in this segment: Sider Andromeda, built in 2022 at China's Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Two ocean giants join Nova Marine Carriers' fleet

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