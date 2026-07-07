Kyriba partners with Merge to Bring Stablecoin Payments and Best-in-Class Treasury Management to Global Enterprises
Kyriba e Merge hanno annunciato una partnership per integrare le loro piattaforme, offrendo ai clienti soluzioni combinate di gestione della tesoreria e pagamenti internazionali con stablecoin. Kyriba è un leader globale in gestione della liquidità e tesoreria, mentre Merge è una piattaforma regolamentata di pagamenti con stablecoin per le imprese. La collaborazione mira a collegare clienti di entrambe le società, facilitando operazioni transfrontaliere più snelle e innovative.
- SAN DIEGO and LONDON, July 6, 2026 PRNewswire -- Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance and treasury management, and Merge, the regulated stablecoin payment platform for enterprises, today announced a partnership to connect their respective clients with complementary capabilities across treasury and cross-border payments. The partnership gives Kyriba's clients a proven option for regulated stablecoin infrastructure enabling faster, cheaper, and fully traceable cross-border settlement - and gives Merge's clients access to the industry-leading platform that more than 4,000 multinational corporations rely on to manage liquidity, forecast cash, and run global treasury operations. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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