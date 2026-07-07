- SAN DIEGO and LONDON, July 6, 2026 PRNewswire -- Kyriba, the global leader in liquidity performance and treasury management, and Merge, the regulated stablecoin payment platform for enterprises, today announced a partnership to connect their respective clients with complementary capabilities across treasury and cross-border payments. The partnership gives Kyriba's clients a proven option for regulated stablecoin infrastructure enabling faster, cheaper, and fully traceable cross-border settlement - and gives Merge's clients access to the industry-leading platform that more than 4,000 multinational corporations rely on to manage liquidity, forecast cash, and run global treasury operations. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Kyriba partners with Merge to Bring Stablecoin Payments and Best-in-Class Treasury Management to Global Enterprises

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie e thread social correlati

Nuvion Joins Circle Payments Network to Bring Global, Near-Instant Payments to Global BusinessesNuvion ha annunciato l’ingresso nella rete di pagamenti Circle, puntando a offrire pagamenti globali e quasi istantanei alle aziende.