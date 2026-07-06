Pathway tourism in Umbria | the Hotel Fontebella and the via della Pace in Assisi

Assisi (Italy) – Walking through the millenary woods of Umbria is not a mere physical exercise, but a form of stripping away. The stretch of the via di Francesco connecting Gubbio to Assisi, historically renamed via della Pace, represents one of the most intense segments of the entire spiritual itinerary. Those who cross these kilometers experience silence, the fatigue of the ridge, and the progressive appearance of the basilica of San Francesco, both a visual and inner destination of the journey. The pilgrim’s journey is made of dust and stages, but it finds its human fulfillment when the march stops and transforms into an encounter. In Assisi, the tradition of hospitality roots deep into a secular vocation of welcoming, where caring for the wayfarer becomes an extension of the sacredness of the places. 🔗 Leggi su Ilfaroonline.it

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Hotel Fontebella - Luxury You Can Feel | Petrignano, Italy

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Il turismo dei Cammini in Umbria: l’Hotel Fontebella e la via della Pace ad AssisiUn tratto della via di Francesco, che collega Gubbio ad Assisi, è uno dei percorsi più intensi tra i cammini spirituali in Umbria.

Leggi anche: El turismo de los caminos en Umbría: el Hotel Fontebella y la via della Pace en Asís