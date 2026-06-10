Before the numbers, before the official statements, before the word “record,” there is the sound. The sound rising from the lawn of Olympic Park as the sun begins to set and thousands of fans move between KSPO DOME and 88 Lawn Field as if crossing a parallel city, one built for only two days and yet instantly recognizable to anyone familiar with the emotional grammar of K-pop: light sticks tucked into backpacks, fans printed with artists’ faces, outfits planned down to the smallest detail, orderly queues, phones at the ready, banners, smiles, anticipation, and accidental encounters that feel as though they had been scheduled long ago. The 2026 Weverse Con Festival, held in Seoul on June 6 and 7, was not simply a concert, and perhaps not even just a music festival. 🔗 Leggi su Panorama.it

© Panorama.it - Weverse Con 2026: Inside the Festival That Turned K-pop Into a City

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