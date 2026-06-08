Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing Culture
Durante il Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, si è svolta una gara di quad organizzata da Segway Powersports, con numerosi partecipanti europei. La competizione ha visto diversi veicoli a quattro ruote affrontare percorsi ripidi e sterrati, con test di agilità e velocità. La prova ha attirato un pubblico di appassionati, che ha seguito attentamente le sfide tra i concorrenti. La manifestazione si è svolta in un'area di circa 200 ettari, con una pista di oltre 3 chilometri.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE EISENERZ, Austria, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — At the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category’s title sponsor, underscoring its commitment to supporting international ATV racing and Europe’s off-road racing culture. Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is widely regarded as one of the world’s toughest off-road endurance races, testing both rider skill and machine durability in extreme conditions. Alongside title sponsorship, Segway Powersports also participated in the event with Segway AT10, 999cc all-terrain vehicle, using the race as a demanding real-world environment to validate product capability and durability. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Plowing Heavy Snow with a 500cc ATV Real-World Snow Plow Test
Notizie e thread social correlati
Max Verstappen dimostra a Red Bull i rischi del racing GT3.Max Verstappen ha evidenziato alcuni rischi legati al racing GT3, mettendo in luce le sfide che questa categoria presenta.
Si parla di: Terremoto magnitudo 7.8 nelle Filippine, scatta allarme tsunami; Zverev show dopo trionfo al Roland Garros: Sono un po’ ubriaco….
Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing CultureAt the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category's title sponsor, underscoring its commit ... adnkronos.com