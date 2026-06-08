COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE EISENERZ, Austria, June 8, 2026 PRNewswire — At the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category’s title sponsor, underscoring its commitment to supporting international ATV racing and Europe’s off-road racing culture. Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is widely regarded as one of the world’s toughest off-road endurance races, testing both rider skill and machine durability in extreme conditions. Alongside title sponsorship, Segway Powersports also participated in the event with Segway AT10, 999cc all-terrain vehicle, using the race as a demanding real-world environment to validate product capability and durability. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing Culture

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Segway Powersports Revives the Quad Challenge at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, Supporting the Growth of European ATV Racing CultureAt the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, held June 4–7 in Erzberg, Austria, Segway Powersports brought the Quad Challenge back after an eight-year absence as the category's title sponsor, underscoring its commit ... adnkronos.com