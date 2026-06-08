Hunter' s Prayer - In fuga stasera su Italia 1 | trama cast e curiosità del thriller
Senza via di scampo tra Svizzera e Francia, un ex soldato e una giovane studentessa diventano bersagli di una rete criminale. Stasera su Italia 1 il thriller ad alta tensione Hunter's Prayer. Stasera, lunedì 8 giugno su Italia 1 alle ore 21:20 va in onda Hunter's Prayer - In fuga, un thriller ad alto tasso di adrenalina diretto dal regista Jonathan Mostow, già noto al grande pubblico per aver diretto successi del calibro di Terminator 3 - Le macchine ribelli. Il film, uscito nelle sale nel 2017, è l'adattamento cinematografico del best-seller del 2004 For the Dogs, scritto dall'autore Kevin Wignall. Trama: una fuga disperata tra tradimenti, sicari e fiducia in costruzione La trama si sviluppa attorno a Lucas, un ex soldato d'élite fortemente segnato dal passato e con seri problemi di . 🔗 Leggi su Movieplayer.it
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Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga: similitudini e differenze con il libro da cui è tratto For the DogsHunter's Prayer nasce dal romanzo For the Dogs. Scopri le principali differenze tra il libro di Kevin Wignall e il film con Sam Worthington. donnamoderna.com
Hunter’s Prayer – In fuga: tutto quello che c’è da sapere sul filmHunter's Prayer: trama, cast e streaming del film in onda stasera, lunedì 8 giugno 2026, alle ore 21,20 su Italia 1. Tutte le info ... tpi.it
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