COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world’s first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry. HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, Belgium and VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Millions of electric vehicle owners rely on a battery metric called State of Health (SoH) to assess the condition of their battery. According to Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global, that’s a growing issue. While SoH is widely used throughout the EV industry, it measures only the remaining battery capacity, not whether a battery is balanced, developing faults, experiencing moisture intrusion, or showing signs of premature degradation. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry’s Most Trusted Battery Metric!

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Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry's Most Trusted Battery Metric!Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world's first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry. adnkronos.com

ZEVA Global Inc.: Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry's Most Trusted Battery Metric!Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world's first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry.HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, Belgium ... finanznachrichten.de