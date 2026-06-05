Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry’s Most Trusted Battery Metric!
Electrify Europe e ZEVA Global hanno annunciato il lancio del primo sistema di reportistica sulla salute delle batterie delle auto elettriche attraverso aggiornamenti over-the-air. Questa novità mette in discussione i metodi usati finora nel settore per valutare lo stato delle batterie. Si stima che milioni di proprietari di veicoli elettrici siano stati ingannati dal metodo più affidabile del settore, che ora viene messo in discussione. La tecnologia permette di monitorare e analizzare le batterie senza interventi fisici.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world’s first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry. HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, Belgium and VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Millions of electric vehicle owners rely on a battery metric called State of Health (SoH) to assess the condition of their battery. According to Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global, that’s a growing issue. While SoH is widely used throughout the EV industry, it measures only the remaining battery capacity, not whether a battery is balanced, developing faults, experiencing moisture intrusion, or showing signs of premature degradation. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry's Most Trusted Battery Metric!Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world's first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry. adnkronos.com
ZEVA Global Inc.: Millions of EV Owners Misled by the Industry's Most Trusted Battery Metric!Electrify Europe and ZEVA Global launch the world's first over-the-air battery intelligence reporting, challenging how battery health is measured across the EV industry.HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, Belgium ... finanznachrichten.de