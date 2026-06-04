COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 04 June 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its AGM held earlier today all resolutions were approved and agenda items adopted, including the declaration of dividends for the year 2025 as given below: Total Amount: €24,373,639.95Amount per Share: €0.31 per shareEx-dividend Date: 18 June 2026Record Date: 19 June 2026Payment Date: 26 June 2026 For payment details and more information, you may contact Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A at [email protected]. For further information on the contents of the AGM, please visit the following link: https:theon. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 (AGM) and Declaration of Dividend for Financial Year 2025

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