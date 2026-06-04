Result of Annual General Meeting 2026 AGM and Declaration of Dividend for Financial Year 2025
L'assemblea generale annuale 2026 ha approvato i risultati finanziari del 2025 e ha annunciato la distribuzione di dividendi. La società ha comunicato ufficialmente le decisioni prese durante l'incontro, incluso l'importo del dividendo per gli azionisti. Il comunicato è stato diffuso tramite agenzie di stampa internazionali, senza ulteriori dettagli sui numeri specifici o sulla strategia futura.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PRESS RELEASE Bloomberg (THEON:NA) Reuters (THEON.AS) 04 June 2026 – Theon International Plc (THEON) announces that its AGM held earlier today all resolutions were approved and agenda items adopted, including the declaration of dividends for the year 2025 as given below: Total Amount: €24,373,639.95Amount per Share: €0.31 per shareEx-dividend Date: 18 June 2026Record Date: 19 June 2026Payment Date: 26 June 2026 For payment details and more information, you may contact Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A at [email protected]. For further information on the contents of the AGM, please visit the following link: https:theon. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Our 2026 Annual General Meeting, at a glance
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