Il 11 maggio 2026, a Amsterdam, è stata convocata l’assemblea generale annuale degli azionisti di SWI Capital Holding Ltd. L’azienda ha diffuso un comunicato stampa ufficiale in cui annuncia l’evento e invita i soci a partecipare. La riunione si terrà in una data e luogo specifici, con l’obiettivo di discutere e approvare i punti all’ordine del giorno.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has published the convocation for its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM). The AGM will be held on Tuesday, 26 May 2026. The meeting can be attended in person in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, as well as Singapore, with a simultaneous video webcast at both locations. For more information, please see the convocation materials which are available on SWI’s website at www.swi.comreportsagm-2026 Notes to Editors About SWI Group SWI Group (www.swi.com) is a global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SWI Capital – Convocation of annual general meeting of shareholders

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