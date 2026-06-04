Un penthouse con una terrazza privata di 30 metri è stato messo in vendita per la prima volta. La proprietà si trova sopra un complesso residenziale e offre una vista diretta sul campo di cricket. La terrazza si estende lungo tutta la lunghezza dell’appartamento e permette di spaziare sullo stadio. Non sono stati forniti dettagli sul prezzo o sulle caratteristiche interne della proprietà. La vendita avviene in un momento in cui il mercato immobiliare di lusso è in evoluzione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — A penthouse with a 100-foot private terrace directly overlooking Lord’s Cricket Ground has come to market for the first time. Bidders will be required to submit confidential offers for one of London’s most distinctive sporting-view properties through a sealed bid process closing 31 July 2026, with a minimum bid of £10 million. Known as The Lord’s View Penthouse, the residence is the only privately owned home in the world with a 100-foot private terrace and viewing lounge that directly overlooks the wicket at Lord’s, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Pavilion and the Future Systems–designed media centre. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Lord’s Penthouse with 100-foot private terrace overlooking the Home of Cricket comes to market for the first time

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