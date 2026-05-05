Nella giornata del 5 maggio 2026, un'azienda ha presentato a Londra la sua soluzione integrata per il riscaldamento domestico, durante un evento a cui hanno partecipato circa 150 professionisti del settore e analisti di mercato. La presentazione si è svolta in un contesto di discussioni e scambi di opinioni tra esperti, mentre nel Regno Unito è in corso il più grande piano di aggiornamenti abitativi mai avviato nel Paese.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, May 5, 2026 PRNewswire — GoodWe presented their Warm Home All-in-One Solution at a launch event in London, welcoming nearly 150 industry leaders and market experts for an evening of insights and exchange. The solution integrates solar, storage, EV charging, heating and smart energy management into one unified system, helping homeowners to access clean energy more easily while reducing energy costs. “The UK Warm Homes Plan sets a clear direction: to transform households into active energy units. This means homes are no longer just consuming energy but also producing and managing it. This is what we call Energy Prosumers.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - GoodWe introduces Warm Home All-in-One Solution to UK while biggest home upgrade plan in British history rolls out

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Contenuti di approfondimento

GoodWe introduces Warm Home All-in-One Solution to UK while biggest home upgrade plan in British history rolls outGoodWe presented their Warm Home All-in-One Solution at a launch event in London, welcoming nearly 150 industry leaders and market experts for an evening of insights and exchange. The solution ... adnkronos.com

GoodWe introduces Warm Home All-in-One Solution to the UKGoodWe has presented their Warm Home All-in-One Solution at a launch event in London, in the wake of the UK Government?s Warm Homes Plan, introduced in January. renewableenergymagazine.com