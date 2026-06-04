LEGO Batman | Legacy of the Dark Knight arriva su Nintendo Switch 2 | Gotham diventa portatile

Da gamerbrain.net 4 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Il gioco LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight sarà disponibile su Nintendo Switch 2 a partire dal 18 settembre 2026. La data di uscita è stata annunciata ufficialmente, confermando il debutto sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo. La versione per Switch 2 permetterà ai giocatori di vivere l’avventura portatile ambientata a Gotham, senza specificare ulteriori dettagli tecnici o contenuti aggiuntivi.

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriverà su Nintendo Switch 2 il 18 settembre 2026, portando anche sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo una delle avventure LEGO più attese e discusse degli ultimi mesi. Dopo il lancio su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC, il titolo sviluppato da TT Games e pubblicato da Warner Bros. Games si prepara quindi ad allargare il proprio pubblico con una versione pensata per chi vuole vivere Gotham anche in portabilità. L’annuncio è importante perché conferma il crescente interesse degli editori verso Nintendo Switch 2, una piattaforma che sta iniziando a raccogliere versioni sempre più ambiziose di giochi multipiattaforma. 🔗 Leggi su Gamerbrain.net

lego batman legacy of the dark knight arriva su nintendo switch 2 gotham diventa portatile
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dark knight lego batman legacy ofLEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriva su Nintendo Switch 2: Gotham diventa portatileLEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriverà su Nintendo Switch 2 il 18 settembre 2026, portando anche sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo una delle ... gamerbrain.net

dark knight lego batman legacy ofLego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches for Switch 2 in SeptemberWe also have some good and bad news, as it will get a physical release, but unfortunately it's on those pesky Game Key Cards. gamereactor.eu

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