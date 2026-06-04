LEGO Batman | Legacy of the Dark Knight arriva su Nintendo Switch 2 | Gotham diventa portatile

Il gioco LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight sarà disponibile su Nintendo Switch 2 a partire dal 18 settembre 2026. La data di uscita è stata annunciata ufficialmente, confermando il debutto sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo. La versione per Switch 2 permetterà ai giocatori di vivere l’avventura portatile ambientata a Gotham, senza specificare ulteriori dettagli tecnici o contenuti aggiuntivi.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriverà su Nintendo Switch 2 il 18 settembre 2026, portando anche sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo una delle avventure LEGO più attese e discusse degli ultimi mesi. Dopo il lancio su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC, il titolo sviluppato da TT Games e pubblicato da Warner Bros. Games si prepara quindi ad allargare il proprio pubblico con una versione pensata per chi vuole vivere Gotham anche in portabilità. L’annuncio è importante perché conferma il crescente interesse degli editori verso Nintendo Switch 2, una piattaforma che sta iniziando a raccogliere versioni sempre più ambiziose di giochi multipiattaforma. 🔗 Leggi su Gamerbrain.net

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight – Pre-order Trailer – Nintendo Switch 2

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LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriva su Nintendo Switch 2: Gotham diventa portatileLEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight arriverà su Nintendo Switch 2 il 18 settembre 2026, portando anche sulla nuova console ibrida di Nintendo una delle ... gamerbrain.net

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launches for Switch 2 in SeptemberWe also have some good and bad news, as it will get a physical release, but unfortunately it's on those pesky Game Key Cards. gamereactor.eu

C'è un riferimento a ‘ #GRANDTHEFTAUTOIV’ in #LEGOBatmanGame Ehi Batman, sono Bat-Mite, andiamo a fare shopping! x.com