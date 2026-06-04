Hanshow ha presentato al NRF 2026 APAC xPilot, un assistente per l'esecuzione delle operazioni in negozio basato su intelligenza artificiale. Il sistema è stato sviluppato in collaborazione con Microsoft e permette di gestire in tempo reale attività commerciali e operazioni di vendita. La piattaforma utilizza tecnologie di intelligenza artificiale per supportare i punti vendita nel monitoraggio e nell'ottimizzazione delle attività quotidiane. La presentazione si è svolta in occasione della fiera internazionale a Singapore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Hanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, announced the launch of xPilot, a real-time store execution AI Assistant powered by Hanshow digital twin technology, in collaboration with Microsoft at NRF 2026 APAC. The launch represents a major milestone in Hanshow’s ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to develop open, scalable Store Digital Twin frameworks for physical retail, while further advancing an open retail technology ecosystem that enables retailers, solution partners and in-store IoT applications to connect, integrate and act on real-time store intelligence. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hanshow Launches xPilot in Collaboration with Microsoft, an AI-Powered Real-Time Store Execution Assistant at NRF 2026 APAC

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Hanshow Launches xPilot to Turn Retail Insights into Real-Time ActionHanshow, a global leader in digital store solutions, today announced the launch of xPilot, a one?stop, real?time intelligent execution assistant for physical retail. Unveiled at NRF 2026 APAC, xPilot ... uk.finance.yahoo.com