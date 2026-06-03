COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 May 2026 – The 202526 UEFA Champions League Final has drawn to a spectacular close in Budapest, with Paris Saint-Germain emerging victorious to lift the legendary trophy. As an official partner of the UEFA Champions League for four consecutive years, global technology brand OPPO joined the celebrations to mark the end of another action-packed season supporting football development and football culture worldwide with technology. With its advanced camera technology and Make Your Moment philosophy, OPPO has enabled millions of football fans worldwide to capture highlights and record life-defining moments both inside and outside the stadium this season, inspiring everyone to Take Your Shot with OPPO. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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© Corrieretoscano.it - Take Your Shot & Make Your Moment: OPPO Ignites Football Culture with Technology at the UEFA Champions League Final

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