ROLLER Partners with Adyen to Empower Over 3,000 Venues with Fast Embedded Financing through Capital
Roller ha collaborato con Adyen per offrire finanziamenti rapidi a più di 3.000 locali. Nel primo settimana, sono stati erogati un milione di dollari in prestiti aziendali. La piattaforma permette alle attività di accedere a credito integrato in modo veloce e semplice, senza procedure lunghe. La partnership mira a sostenere le imprese nel settore, facilitando finanziamenti immediati e accessibili.
- US$1 million in business loans disbursed within the first week of deployment. AMSTERDAM, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire -- Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that ROLLER, the leading all-in-one venue management platform for the leisure and attractions industry, has successfully launched ROLLER Capital with Adyen. The integration allows ROLLER to provide its users with fast, flexible business financing directly within its platform, using Capital, Adyen's embedded finance offering. The partnership has already seen US$1 million in business loans provisioned during the initial rollout to a select group of customers. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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