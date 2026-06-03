- PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire -- Richardson, a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, today announced the launch of Accelerate Prism, an AI-powered sales excellence system designed to help sales teams scale consistent selling behaviors and turn sales capability into measurable revenue outcomes. Accelerate Prism represents a new approach to sales training: not a one-time event, content library, or generic enablement platform, but a continuous system that connects training, coaching, and in-field execution—using AI-driven recommendations, personalized learning, and in-the-moment guidance to ensure that sellers and managers consistently apply the behaviors that drive revenue. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Richardson Introduces Accelerate Prism, an AI-Powered System to Drive Sales Behavior Change and Revenue Growth

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Si parla di: Richardson Introduces Accelerate Prism, an AI-Powered System to Drive Sales Behavior Change and Revenue Growth; Richardson Introduces Accelerate Prism an AI-Powered System to Drive Sales Behavior Change and Revenue Growth.

Richardson Introduces Accelerate Prism, an AI-Powered System to Drive Sales Behavior Change and Revenue GrowthRichardson, a global leader in sales training and performance improvement, today announced the launch of Accelerate Prism, an AI-powered sales excellence system designed to help sales teams scale cons ... adnkronos.com