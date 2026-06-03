REPT BATTERO Partners with Inter Milan’s Premier IP to Debut at the SNEC Exposition in Shanghai

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — On June 3, the Shanghai SNEC International Solar PV and Smart Energy Conference kicked off in grand style. Former Inter Milan legend Iván Córdoba made an appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth, where he participated in an engaging brand discussion, took an in-depth tour of the exhibition, and recreated classic Inter Milan goals with fans. He also gave away autographed jerseys and co-branded merchandise featuring REPT BATTERO mascot, Junbao. This event marked the first offline collaboration between the two parties at an international exposition following the official announcement of their partnership. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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REPT BATTERO & INTER MILAN

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REPT BATTERO Partners with Inter Milan's Premier IP to Debut at the SNEC Exposition in ShanghaiOn June 3, the Shanghai SNEC International Solar PV and Smart Energy Conference kicked off in grand style. Former Inter Milan legend Iván Córdoba made an appearance at the REPT BATTERO booth, where he ... adnkronos.com

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