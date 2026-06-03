Rendeavour becomes the African Continental Free Trade Area' s inaugural implementation partner for African industrialisation and trade infrastructure
L'azienda Rendeavour è stata scelta come primo partner per l'attuazione dell'Area di libero scambio continentale africana (AfCFTA), focalizzata su industrializzazione e infrastrutture commerciali. La firma dell'accordo è stata annunciata a Lomé, in Togo, il 21 maggio 2026. La collaborazione prevede lo sviluppo di progetti infrastrutturali e di settore per facilitare il commercio tra i paesi africani. Rendeavour sarà coinvolta nelle attività di pianificazione e implementazione di iniziative volte a migliorare la connettività e la capacità produttiva del continente.
With a combined GDP of more than USD 3.4 trillion, AfCFTA is projected to unlock an additional USD 450 billion in income across the continent by 2035. Yet intra-African trade still accounts for only 14% of Africa's total trade, highlighting the need for infrastructure that enables manufacturing, logistics and cross-border commerce at scale. "Africa is not only the fastest growing region in the world; with time it will also become one of the safest and most reliable destinations for investment," said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour. "As the first private sector implementation partner of AfCFTA, Rendeavour's cities are recognised for their infrastructure and operating environments where investment, manufacturing and trade can thrive. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it
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