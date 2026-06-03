Cambium Launches ApexShield 3000 | A Dual-Use Protective Coating Engineered for High-Temperature Performance

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Cambium, a global high-performance materials innovator delivering products at unprecedented speed, today announced the launch of ApexShield 3000, a high-temperature phthalonitrile coating engineered for metallic and composite substrates operating in extreme thermal environments. The coating supports applications from hypersonic flight to EMI and RF shielding for electronics and commercial programs requiring wavelength-tunable performance. ApexShield 3000 is a sprayable, solvent-based 1-part liquid that cures at temperatures as low as 215°C (419°F) and delivers sustained operational performance up to 315°C (600°F), with short-duration capability up to 427°C (800°F). 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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