COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Debuting in the U.S. June 1, with international availability this fall ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — Fee Brothers, the fifth?generation, family?owned flavor house, is launching a first?of?its?kind line of water?soluble Fat Washes that make savory cocktails faster, more consistent, and easier for bars to execute. The line debuts in three flavors—bacon, roasted duck, and browned butter—giving bartenders a simple, shelf?stable way to add depth, aroma, and velvety mouthfeel without the traditional fat?washing process. “Our love of savory cocktails had us fat washing at home,” said Jon Spacher, president and CEO of Fee Brothers. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Fee Brothers Launches Water-Soluble Fat Wash, Unlocking Savory Cocktails at Scale

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