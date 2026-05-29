ACTIVATE EXPANDS NORDIC FOOTPRINT WITH FIRST DENMARK LOCATION
Activate apre il suo primo punto vendita in Danimarca, a Copenhagen, segnando così l’ingresso nel mercato nordico. La nuova sede si trova nella capitale danese, ampliando la presenza europea dell’azienda. La notizia è stata comunicata ufficialmente il 29 maggio 2026. La società continua così la sua espansione in Europa, con un focus particolare sul Nord Europa.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE WINNIPEG, MB, May 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Activate is expanding in Europe with the opening of its first Denmark location today in Copenhagen. The venue marks Activate’s fourth location in the Nordic region and continues its partnership with Realinvest, a leading Scandinavian real estate and investment firm. “We built Activate to bring people together through live-action games where skill, smarts, and teamwork win,” said Adam Schmidt, Co-Founder and CEO of Activate Games. “Expanding into Denmark brings Activate to more Nordic Players, as we continue to build the Activate community across Europe. We can’t wait for Copenhagen Players to experience Activate. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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