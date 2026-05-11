Johnson Controls ha annunciato l'apertura di nuovi centri di ingegneria, produzione e assistenza clienti in Danimarca, ampliando così la presenza in Europa. Le strutture sono state inaugurate recentemente e sono situate ad Aarhus. La società ha sottolineato che queste installazioni contribuiranno a migliorare i servizi e a rafforzare la propria posizione nel mercato europeo. La notizia è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato ufficiale il 11 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AARHUS, Denmark, May 11, 2026 PRNewswire — Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), a global leader in thermal management, mission-critical building systems, energy efficiency, and decarbonization, today announced the expansion of its Holme, Denmark heat pump and chiller facility, increasing production and testing capabilities to meet growing demand for high-capacity heat pumps across Europe. Operating on 100% green energy, the site strengthens European manufacturing capability while helping to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. The expansion includes 2,300 additional square meters of new production space and an 1,800 square meter customer experience and test centre, compliant with the latest European Heat Pump Association testing standard (EN 14511).🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Johnson Controls expands European footprint with opening of new engineering, production and customer centres in Denmark

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