COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — The Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic has suspended the activities of 50 legal entities after information provided by Western partners and reviewed by Kyrgyz state bodies indicated that the companies may have been involved in transactions and foreign economic operations carrying elevated sanctions-related risks. Following receipt of this information, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, together with other authorized state bodies, conducted a review under the interagency mechanism on cooperation to identify bad-faith participants in foreign economic activity and transactions with increased sanctions risks. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Following Sanctions-Risk Information from Western Partners, the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic Suspends 50 Legal Entities in First-Ever Use of Interagency Law to Crack Down on Malign Foreign Economic Activity

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