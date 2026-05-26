COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – At 11.08pm on May 24, Dr Lai Ka-ying made history by becoming the first Hong Kong astronaut to blast off into space aboard the Shenzhou-23 manned spaceship. This momentous occasion also launched a new era for Hong Kong’s development of innovation and technology (I&T) as well as the city’s participation in national development under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. Congratulating Dr Lai on her achievement, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said that the HKSAR can “transform from a ‘supporter’ of the country’s great aerospace endeavours into an ‘executor’ “. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hong Kong’s first astronaut participates in Shenzhou-23 manned spaceflight mission

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