Hong Kong’s first astronaut participates in Shenzhou-23 manned spaceflight mission

Da corrieretoscano.it 26 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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Il primo astronauta di Hong Kong ha partecipato alla missione spaziale cinese Shenzhou-23. La nave è partita alle 11 di mattina da un centro di lancio cinese e ha raggiunto l’orbita terrestre. La missione prevede attività di ricerca e sperimentazioni scientifiche a bordo. Il missione durerà diverse settimane e coinvolge un equipaggio internazionale. La partecipazione dell’astronauta di Hong Kong rappresenta il primo coinvolgimento della regione in un volo spaziale cinese di questa portata.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – At 11.08pm on May 24, Dr Lai Ka-ying made history by becoming the first Hong Kong astronaut to blast off into space aboard the Shenzhou-23 manned spaceship. This momentous occasion also launched a new era for Hong Kong’s development of innovation and technology (I&T) as well as the city’s participation in national development under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan.    Congratulating Dr Lai on her achievement, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said that the HKSAR can “transform from a ‘supporter’ of the country’s great aerospace endeavours into an ‘executor’ “. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

hong kong8217s first astronaut participates in shenzhou 23 manned spaceflight mission
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