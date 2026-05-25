COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE FRANKFURT, Germany, May 25, 2026 PRNewswire — GoodWe presented its ESA All-in-One energy storage at a launch event on Thursday in Frankfurt, gathering around 100 guests including installers, partners and industry stakeholders. Under the theme “From Puzzle to Power, a Matter of Minutes”, GoodWe provided practical proof of the ESA system’s installation-oriented design and ease of use as well as deeper insights to the future of the German market. The company showcased the latest advancements in residential energy storage solutions, highlighting GoodWe’s evolving 4 S system that focuses on silent, smart, secure and simple products. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - GoodWe Highlights Simple and Fast Installation of ESA Series at Third European Launch Event in Frankfurt

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