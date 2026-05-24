Notts County-Salford City lunedì 25 maggio 2026 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici

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La finale dei playoff di League Two tra Notts County e Salford City si giocherà lunedì 25 maggio alle 16:00, in orario pomeridiano. La partita si svolge nel giorno di Spring Bank Holiday nel Regno Unito, motivo per cui è stato scelto questo orario. Le formazioni ufficiali non sono state ancora rese note. Non sono stati pubblicati pronostici o quote ufficiali.

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Lo strano orario pomeridiano di questa finale dei playoff di League Two tra Notts County e Salford City è dovuto al fatto che il 25 maggio nel Regno Unito è giorno di festa, per la precisione lo Spring Bank Holiday. Come è noto, il Notts County, il club calcistico professionistico più antico del mondo e. InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e Pronostici. 🔗 Leggi su Infobetting.com

notts county salford city luned236 25 maggio 2026 ore 16 00 formazioni ufficiali quote pronostici
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Notts County-Salford City (lunedì 25 maggio 2026 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronosticiLa finale dei playoff di League Two tra Notts County e Salford City si giocherà lunedì 25 maggio alle 16:00, in orario pomeridiano.

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