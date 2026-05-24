COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE KUNSHAN, China, May 24, 2026 PRNewswire — AutoFlight has successfully completed a demonstration flight of a heterogeneous three-aircraft formation, consisting of one V5000 Matrix and two V2000-series eVTOL aircraft. The mission has validated key capabilities including communication links, route planning, flight coordination and safety control across 5-ton and 2-ton platforms. It also demonstrates AutoFlight’s system integration and multi-aircraft coordinated operations in low-altitude logistics, emergency response, maritime support, and regional air transport networks. As a flagship in AutoFlight’s “From Small to Big, From Cargo to Passengers” product portfolio, the V5000 Matrix is designed for heavy-lift, long-range and point-to-point high-value missions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AutoFlight V5000 Matrix Concludes ‘Heterogeneous Three-Aircraft Formation’ Flight, Officially Kicks Off Airworthiness Certification

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