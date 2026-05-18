KuCoin EU ha partecipato a due eventi principali nel settore delle criptovalute: il Digital Asset Forum 2026 a Vienna e la Conferenza ESMA 2026 a Parigi. Durante il Digital Asset Forum, sono stati affrontati temi riguardanti le normative europee e l’uso dei token digitali. Alla Conferenza ESMA, sono intervenuti rappresentanti delle autorità di regolamentazione e dei mercati finanziari, che hanno discusso sulle norme applicabili alle attività legate alle criptovalute. La partecipazione di KuCoin EU si inserisce in un quadro di incontri con policy maker e leader del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE VIENNA, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — KuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Austria, today announced its participation across a landmark series of European digital asset and regulatory events throughout May of 2026, underscoring its commitment to shaping responsible, compliant growth in Europe’s digital asset industry. KuCoin EU Managing Director Sabina Liu will represent the company across the Global Digital Asset Forum Vienna 2026, one of the the most concentrated gatherings of digital asset industry leaders, policymakers, and investors in the European calendar. The Global Digital Asset Forum includes events such as a Market Open Ceremony at the Vienna Stock Exchange on 18 May, VI3NNA Congress on 19–20 May, and many more. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - KuCoin EU joins policymakers, regulators and industry leaders across Digital Asset Forum 2026 in Vienna and ESMA Conference 2026 in Paris

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KuCoin EU joins policymakers, regulators and industry leaders across Digital Asset Forum 2026 in Vienna and ESMA Conference 2026 in ParisKuCoin EU, the MiCAR-licensed digital asset platform headquartered in Austria, today announced its participation across a landmark series of European digital asset and regulatory events throughout May ... adnkronos.com

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