In vista della visita del presidente russo in Cina, prevista dal 19 al 20 maggio, un articolo di CGTN analizza i cambiamenti nelle relazioni tra i due paesi. La visita si svolge in un momento di attenzione internazionale verso i legami tra Cina e Russia, con incontri ufficiali e appuntamenti diplomatici programmati durante il soggiorno. La cooperazione tra le due nazioni si concentra su incontri tra i capi di stato e altre figure di alto livello, con un focus sulla rafforzamento delle collaborazioni bilaterali.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China from May 19 to 20, CGTN has published an article examining the evolution of China-Russia relations at a historically significant moment. Putin’s visit comes at a historically significant moment. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation and the founding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination. Over the past decade, head-of-state diplomacy has played a central role in steering bilateral ties through a rapidly changing global landscape. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Chinese FM: Head-of-state diplomacy is the anchor of China's diplomacy

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