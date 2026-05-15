Gather Momentum Lead Cross-Border Prosperity —- 2026 HOTELEX Shanghai Concludes Successfully Unlocking New Opportunities for the Global Hotel & Catering Industry

Da corrieretoscano.it 15 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Dal 30 marzo al 2 aprile 2026 si è svolta presso il Centro Esposizioni e Convention Nazionale di Shanghai la 34ª edizione di HOTELEX Shanghai, una delle principali fiere internazionali nel settore alberghiero e della ristorazione. L’evento ha visto la partecipazione di espositori provenienti da diversi Paesi, con stand dedicati a nuove tecnologie, attrezzature e servizi per hotel e ristoranti. La manifestazione si è conclusa con il successo di pubblico e di espositori, aprendo nuove opportunità di mercato a livello globale.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, May 15, 2026 PRNewswire — From 30th March to 2nd April 2026, the 34th Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Foodservice Expo (HOTELEX Shanghai 2026) successfully concluded at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). As a core cluster exhibition of the Tourism Plus Shanghai and an annual weathervane of the global hotel and catering industry, this expo, relied on a super scale of 400,000 square meters and a strong lineup of 4,018 high-quality global exhibitors, setting a new high of 303,576 professional visitors.  The expo covers a full range of exhibition categories including hotel supplies, catering equipment, coffee and tea, baking and desserts, food raw materials, supply chain services, and central kitchen equipment. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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