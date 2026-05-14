Tre organizzazioni nel settore del gioco d’azzardo, SBC, IAGR e IMGL, hanno annunciato un progetto di formazione regolamentare della durata di tre anni. L’iniziativa si concentrerà sulla realizzazione di programmi educativi rivolti agli operatori e alle autorità di regolamentazione. La collaborazione tra queste entità mira a condividere conoscenze e aggiornamenti sulle normative vigenti nel settore. L’annuncio è stato diffuso tramite un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 14 maggio 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — SBC Events will have an even stronger focus on regulation in 2026 after the B2B events and media company signed a tripartite agreement with the International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) and the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL). The agreement will see the three groups collaborate on regulatory education in igaming across SBC’s events and media properties over the next three years. IAGR is the leading global organization of gaming regulators directed and governed exclusively by regulatory authorities. SBC is a global group that provides international events, media, and content serving the worldwide gaming industry. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SBC, IAGR & IMGL combine for three-year regulatory education project

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