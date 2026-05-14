Dopo aver raggiunto oltre 1,5 miliardi di visite, “Project Portal” si conferma come una piattaforma in rapida crescita nel settore dell’intelligenza artificiale. L’azienda che ha sviluppato il progetto ha annunciato un investimento di ACF Investment Bank, che mira a sostenere l’espansione della piattaforma. Secondo quanto comunicato, “Project Portal” ha registrato un aumento significativo nel numero di utenti e si concentra sulla creazione di soluzioni di compagnia basate sull’intelligenza artificiale. La società ha reso pubblici alcuni dati relativi all’andamento del progetto e ai piani futuri.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — ACF Investment Bank is pleased to present an AI investment opportunity in “Project Portal,” a rapidly scaling platform that has surpassed 1.5B site visits in less than 2.5 years. Since launch the platform has signed up 48M registered users and acquired more than 1.4M subscribers, demonstrating strong user engagement and accelerating adoption. The platform is powered by a proprietary LLM, fine-tuned on one of the largest datasets of real-time emotional and relational interactions globally. This dataset represents a compounding behavioral moat, enabling continuous improvement in personalization, retention, and conversational depth. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Investment Opportunity – 1.5B Visits Later, Project Portal Is Winning the AI Companionship Race

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