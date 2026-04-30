SWI Capital Holding Ltd. ha diffuso i risultati per il 2025, un anno in cui l’azienda ha accelerato la strategia legata all’intelligenza artificiale e alle infrastrutture digitali. Durante l’anno, è stata completata l’integrazione dell’investment manager Stoneweg. La comunicazione è stata resa nota attraverso un comunicato stampa che ha coinvolto le sedi di Amsterdam e Singapore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM and SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWICH or the Company) announced today that it has published its 2025 Audited Annual Report by Deloitte. SWICH is a is an alternative investment conglomerate driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit that operates in numerous sectors, including AI and digital infrastructure, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. This year’s performance has been marked by the integration of international investment manager Stoneweg and a series of successful acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Key Events SWICH maintains a conservative Net LTV (loan to value) of 15.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SWI Capital Holding Ltd. presents its results for 2025, a pivotal year marked by acceleration of AI and digital infrastructure strategy and integration of investment manager Stoneweg

Notizie correlate

SWI Group secures €260M capital increase in relation to the expansion to North America of its AI & data center strategy- AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement on 24 February 2026 in relation to SWI Capital Holding Ltd.

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Swi Capital Holding Ltd (SWICH)Get an in-depth profile of Swi Capital Holding Ltd, including a general overview of the company's business and key management, as well as employee data and location and contact information. SWI ... investing.com

SWI Capital Holding Ltd lists on Euronext AmsterdamAMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd., ('SWI') the holding company of SWI Group, will today list 100% of its shares on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol SWICH. iltempo.it