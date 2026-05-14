Advancing Intelligent Driving | Raytron Highlights Infrared Innovations at Auto China 2026

Durante l'Auto China 2026, Raytron ha presentato le sue novità nel settore delle tecnologie di guida intelligente, concentrandosi su innovazioni nell'ambito dell'infrarossa. L'azienda ha mostrato nuovi sistemi di rilevamento basati su questa tecnologia, progettati per migliorare la percezione dei veicoli autonomi. La manifestazione si è svolta a Beijing e ha visto la partecipazione di numerosi produttori e fornitori di tecnologie automobilistiche.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 14, 2026 PRNewswire — At Auto China 2026, Raytron Automotive—a subsidiary of global infrared thermal imaging leader Raytron Technology—unveiled its latest portfolio of automotive thermal cameras and perception solutions under the theme “All-Weather Safety Perception.” As intelligent driving evolves toward L3 and L4 autonomy, the automotive industry is placing increasing emphasis on reliable environmental perception and proactive safety under all conditions. Unlike conventional RGB cameras, infrared thermal imaging operates independently of ambient lighting and delivers enhanced target recognition in complex environments, making it an increasingly important component in multi-sensor fusion systems for intelligent vehicles. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Advancing Intelligent Driving: Raytron Highlights Infrared Innovations at Auto China 2026At Auto China 2026, Raytron Automotive—a subsidiary of global infrared thermal imaging leader Raytron Technology—unveiled its latest portfolio of automotive thermal cameras and perception solutions un ... adnkronos.com