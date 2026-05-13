T-Global Technology ha annunciato una collaborazione con l'azienda francese SiPearl per sviluppare nuove tecnologie di raffreddamento per i supercalcolatori di prossima generazione. La partnership mira a migliorare l’efficienza e le prestazioni dei sistemi di elaborazione ad alte prestazioni, con particolare attenzione alle soluzioni di raffreddamento avanzate. L'annuncio è stato diffuso tramite un comunicato stampa il 13 maggio 2026.

As demand for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and data center infrastructure continues to accelerate, thermal management has become a critical factor in enabling higher computing performance, energy efficiency, and system reliability. Under this two-year joint R&D initiative, T-Global will collaborate with SiPearl, the European fabless designer of high-performance, energy-efficient CPUs for HPC, AI, and data centers, to develop advanced thermal management solutions for next-generation computing platforms. The collaboration represents a key milestone in T-Global’s strategic expansion into the global advanced R&D ecosystem. By combining...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - T-Global Technology Partners with France’s SiPearl to Advance Next-Generation HPC Cooling Technologies

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