AndzonBio2 the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise Announce a Collaboration to Develop First-in-Class Therapeutics for Neuroinflammation

Da corrieretoscano.it 13 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

L’istituto di ricerca ALBORADA Drug Discovery, affiliato all’Università di Cambridge, ha annunciato una collaborazione con Cambridge Enterprise per sviluppare nuovi farmaci destinati a trattare le infiammazioni cerebrali. La partnership coinvolge la società biotecnologica AndzonBio2, con l’obiettivo di creare terapie innovative di prima classe. L’annuncio è stato diffuso tramite comunicato stampa il 13 maggio 2026, in un contesto di avanzamenti nel settore delle neuroscienze.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — AndzonBio2 today announced the signature of agreements with the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute (ADDI) at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise to advance a new class of therapeutics targeting neuroinflammation, a central driver of multiple neurodegenerative and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Amyotropic Lateral Sclerosis and other CNS disorders.  Neurological and neurodegenerative disorders affect over 3 billion people worldwide, and effective disease-modifying treatments remain limited. Increasing scientific evidence highlights neuroinflammation as a key biological driver of disease progression, making it an important emerging target for therapeutic innovation.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

andzonbio2 the alborada drug discovery institute at the university of cambridge and cambridge enterprise announce a collaboration to develop first in class therapeutics for neuroinflammation
© Corrieretoscano.it - AndzonBio2, the ALBORADA Drug Discovery Institute at the University of Cambridge and Cambridge Enterprise Announce a Collaboration to Develop First-in-Class Therapeutics for Neuroinflammation
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