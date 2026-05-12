One week left to IVS 2026!

Mancano pochi giorni all'inizio di IVS 2026, l'evento internazionale dedicato alle valvole e ai sistemi di controllo dei flussi. La città di Bergamo si prepara ad accogliere professionisti e aziende provenienti da tutto il mondo, pronti a partecipare alle varie sessioni e presentazioni previste durante la settimana. L'evento rappresenta un punto di riferimento nel settore e si svolgerà nelle strutture di riferimento della zona.

The countdown is almost over: in just a few days, Bergamo will welcome the global valve and flow control community. Don’t miss it: Discover leading companies and technologies Join high-level conferences Connect with industry professionals from all over the world Register now and download your pass to access the event quickly and smoothly. BergamoNews.🔗 Leggi su Bergamonews.it

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IVS 2026 exhibitors list is now online!From leading international players to specialized manufacturers, IVS 2026 will bring together the key actors of the valve and flow control industry...

The IVS 2026 conference programme is now onlineDiscover the full agenda and explore the key topics, speakers, and sessions that will shape the future of the valve and flow control industry.

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