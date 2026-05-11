inCruises Reports Record Wave Season with Over 50,000 Passengers Booked
Durante la stagione delle crociere, sono stati registrati più di 50.000 passeggeri prenotati. La conferma arriva da un rapporto di inCruises, che ha diffuso i dati relativi alle prenotazioni di questa perioda. La cifra rappresenta un record rispetto agli anni precedenti e riguarda le prenotazioni effettuate presso varie compagnie di navigazione. La stagione si è conclusa con numeri superiori rispetto al passato.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inCruises is reporting the most successful Wave Season in its history, surpassing 50,000 passengers booked and 20,000+ cruise bookings across more than 560 unique itineraries on 12 different cruise lines in the first months of 2026. This milestone reflects the continued expansion of inCruises’ diverse and fast-growing international Member base, which generated bookings from 98 countries during this period. Especially strong performance was seen across Central Asia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets. “This level of performance reflects the growing strength of our global Membership model and the increasing engagement and empowerment of our Members,” said Anthony Varvaro, CFO & COO of inGroup International.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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