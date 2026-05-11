Durante la stagione delle crociere, sono stati registrati più di 50.000 passeggeri prenotati. La conferma arriva da un rapporto di inCruises, che ha diffuso i dati relativi alle prenotazioni di questa perioda. La cifra rappresenta un record rispetto agli anni precedenti e riguarda le prenotazioni effettuate presso varie compagnie di navigazione. La stagione si è conclusa con numeri superiori rispetto al passato.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — inCruises is reporting the most successful Wave Season in its history, surpassing 50,000 passengers booked and 20,000+ cruise bookings across more than 560 unique itineraries on 12 different cruise lines in the first months of 2026. This milestone reflects the continued expansion of inCruises’ diverse and fast-growing international Member base, which generated bookings from 98 countries during this period. Especially strong performance was seen across Central Asia, Europe, and Asia-Pacific markets. “This level of performance reflects the growing strength of our global Membership model and the increasing engagement and empowerment of our Members,” said Anthony Varvaro, CFO & COO of inGroup International.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - inCruises Reports Record Wave Season with Over 50,000 Passengers Booked

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie correlate

Shanghai Electric Reports Strong 2025 Performance, New Orders Hit Record HighCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) announced its 2025...

Tesla: 50.000 auto ferme, record storico di scorte nel 2026Il primo trimestre del 2026 ha registrato un disallineamento storico tra produzione e vendite per Tesla, con oltre 50.