Oggi si celebra la Festa della Mamma, una ricorrenza che ogni anno rende omaggio alle madri di tutto il mondo. In questa occasione, si ricorda come molte madri abbiano svolto ruoli di grande dedizione e sacrificio. Un articolo recente evidenzia come l’ispirazione di madri eroiche abbia influenzato anche figure pubbliche di rilievo, tra cui il leader nazionale. La giornata si concentra su storie di dedizione e impegno familiare.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, May 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks Mother’s Day. CGTN published a feature spotlighting the inspiring stories of Chinese mothers who devoted themselves selflessly to their children and the nation, highlighting the profound influence mothers have in shaping future generations. In particular, the article explores the deep bond between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his mother, Qi Xin, showing how her patriotism, resilience, and frugal lifestyle, conveyed through both her words and personal example, helped shape Xi’s values, approach to governance, and people-centered philosophy. “In this vast world, I may be like a small feather.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CGTN: Mother’s Day: How heroic mothers inspire Xi Jinping

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie correlate

CGTN: One family: Xi Jinping stresses keeping future of cross-Strait ties in Chinese handsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CGTN published an article on the meeting between Xi Jinping,...

Leggi anche: Xi Jinping e la crociata contro il vino