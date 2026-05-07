Una coalizione panafricana ha avviato a Ginevra una task force dedicata alle riparazioni e ha adottato la Dichiarazione di Ginevra sulla giustizia riparativa. I leader continentali e della diaspora hanno chiesto un’azione globale coordinata per trasformare il riconoscimento delle Nazioni Unite di schiavitù e colonialismo in strumenti concreti di riparazione. La riunione si è concentrata sulla definizione di approcci pratici e sui passi necessari per affrontare le conseguenze storiche di questi fenomeni.

- Continental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks. GENEVA, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire -- The Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF), in strategic alliance with the Ligue Panafricaine–UMOJA (LP-U) and the Université Populaire Africaine en Suisse (UPAF), has officially concluded the Geneva Forum on Reparative Justice & Colonial Accountability. This summit culminated in the formal establishment of the PPF-D Justice Taskforce and the unanimous adoption of the Geneva Declaration on Reparative Justice, the 12-Month Advocacy Calendar and the Reparations Advocacy Manual & Toolkit.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative Justice

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Argomenti più discussi: Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative Justice; Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative Justice.

Pan-African Progressive Front (PPF): Pan-African Coalition in Geneva Launched the Global Justice Taskforce on Reparations and Adopted the Landmark Geneva Declaration Reparative ...Continental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks.GENEVA, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ ... finanznachrichten.de

Pan-African coalition adopts Geneva Declaration on reparative justice; launches PPF-D justice taskforceContinental and diaspora leaders call on coordinated global action to translate UN recognition of slavery and colonialism into concrete reparative frameworks. msn.com