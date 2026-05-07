Exclusive benefits for your IVS 2026 experience

L'IVS 2026 offre ai partecipanti più di un semplice evento fieristico, includendo la possibilità di esplorare Bergamo e di vivere momenti culturali unici. Oltre alle esposizioni, sono previsti vantaggi esclusivi per chi desidera scoprire la città e partecipare ad attività locali. Questa proposta mira a integrare l’esperienza professionale con momenti di scoperta e relax, arricchendo la visita con opportunità riservate ai visitatori.

IVS is more than a trade show, it’s also an opportunity to discover Bergamo, enjoy unique cultural moments and travel with exclusive benefits. As an IVS participant, you can access a range of special discounts and dedicated offers designed to enrich your stay. Bergamo Airport (BGY). Enjoy 20% discount on selected services such as Fast Track and VIP Lounges via the airport e-commerce platform by using the code IVS2026 at checkout. Discover more Accademia Carrara Art Gallery. Special ticket prices for IVS participants, simply show your IVS ticket or exhibitor badge: Visitors: €13 (instead of €15) for the permanent collection and the temporary exhibition on display.🔗 Leggi su Bergamonews.it

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Notizie correlate

IVS 2026 exhibitors list is now online!From leading international players to specialized manufacturers, IVS 2026 will bring together the key actors of the valve and flow control industry...

The IVS 2026 conference programme is now onlineDiscover the full agenda and explore the key topics, speakers, and sessions that will shape the future of the valve and flow control industry.

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