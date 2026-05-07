Il 5 maggio 2026, a Indianapolis, la società di servizi professionali CAI ha annunciato l’avvio di una nuova fase grazie a un investimento da parte di JLL Partners. La comunicazione ufficiale evidenzia come questa operazione segni un passo importante per l’azienda. Nessun dettaglio aggiuntivo è stato fornito riguardo ai termini dell’investimento o alle strategie future.

- INDIANAPOLIS, May 5, 2026 PRNewswire -- CAI, a professional services firm dedicated to accelerating operational readiness and excellence in life sciences and mission-critical environments, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with JLL Partners, a New York-based middle-market private equity firm focused on investing in the healthcare, industrials, and business services sectors, to support the next phase of growth for CAI. This partnership positions CAI to expand its global footprint, invest in next-generation technologies, and enhance its service offerings to better support customers operating in complex, technically demanding, and highly regulated environments.🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - CAI Launches Next Chapter with Investment from JLL Partners

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