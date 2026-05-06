MingMed Biotechnology ha presentato i risultati positivi di uno studio di fase II sul farmaco orale QA102, destinato al trattamento della degenerazione maculare legata all’età di grado intermedio. L’annuncio è stato fatto durante l’assemblea dell’Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026, tenutasi nel mese di maggio a Guangzhou. I dati riguardano un trattamento sperimentale in corso di sviluppo da parte dell’azienda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2026 PRNewswire — MingMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd, a biomedical firm focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas, announced positive results from its Phase II clinical trial of QA102 in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Results of the study were presented in an oral presentation at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026 annual meeting in Denver, Colorado. Intermediate dry AMD is a chronic, progressive retinal disease marked by large drusen and pigmentary changes, representing a significant risk for conversion to advanced AMD.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - MingMed Biotechnology Presents Positive Phase II Data of Oral QA102 for the Treatment of Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2026

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MingMed Biotechnology Presents Positive Phase II Data of Oral QA102 for the Treatment of Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) at Association for Research in ...MingMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd, a biomedical firm focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas, announced positive results from its Phase II clinica ... adnkronos.com

MingMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd: MingMed Biotechnology Presents Positive Phase II Data of Oral QA102 for the Treatment of Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) at ...MingMed Biotechnology Co., Ltd, a biomedical firm focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas ... finanznachrichten.de