Un aggiornamento riguarda l'integrazione dei veicoli Polestar nel sistema telematico di Geotab. Ora, i gestori di flotte in Nord America, Europa e Asia-Pacifico possono visualizzare i dati dei veicoli Polestar direttamente sulla piattaforma MyGeotab, senza dover installare hardware aggiuntivo. La novità permette di accedere alle informazioni dei veicoli in modo più semplice e immediato, grazie a questa collaborazione tra le due aziende.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Fleet operators across North America, Europe, and APAC can now access Polestar vehicle data directly in MyGeotab — no aftermarket hardware required. LONDON, UK, May 5, 2026 PRNewswire — Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today announced the integration of Polestar vehicles into its OEM telematics network, giving commercial fleet operators seamless access to Polestar data within MyGeotab from day one — with no aftermarket hardware installation required. The integration is available globally across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, supporting all Polestar models.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Geotab integrates Polestar vehicles into its OEM telematics network

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