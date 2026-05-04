Praana Group ha annunciato di aver finalizzato l’acquisizione di Multi-Chem, che ora opera sotto il nome di Sterling MultiChem all’interno della piattaforma Sterling Specialty Chemicals. L’operazione è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato a Mumbai il 4 maggio 2026. La transazione segna la conclusione del processo di acquisto avviato qualche tempo fa. La società ha confermato che la nuova divisione continuerà a operare nel settore dei prodotti chimici speciali.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Praana Group today announced the completion of its acquisition of Multi-Chem, now operating as Sterling MultiChem within the Sterling Specialty Chemicals platform. The acquisition strengthens Praana Group’s specialty chemicals platform and expands its energy-sector capabilities. The combination brings together Sterling Specialty Chemicals’ expertise in specialty chemical manufacturing, polymer technologies, and advanced surfactant systems with Multi-Chem’s field service capabilities, enhancing its ability to support oil and gas operators with high-performance chemical solutions and technical expertise across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Praana Group Completes Acquisition of Multi-Chem Business

Notizie correlate

Athora Group completes acquisition of Pension Insurance Corporation Group and announces plans to relocate headquarters to the UK- Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of...

Watermill Group Completes Sale of Cooper Turner Beck (CTB) to Waterland Private EquityCTB is a global provider of safety critical fastening solutions for the energy, power generation, construction and other demanding markets.